Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $16,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the second quarter worth $241,392,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth $181,377,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Aercap by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,006,000 after buying an additional 864,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aercap by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,243,000 after buying an additional 575,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Aercap by 1,570.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 518,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after buying an additional 487,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Aercap Stock Performance

Aercap stock opened at $146.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $149.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Aercap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.