Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 262.9% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8%
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $205.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.15. The firm has a market cap of $495.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.62.
Key Johnson & Johnson News
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nipocalimab phase II success — JNJ reported nipocalimab met key endpoints in a Phase IIb SLE study, supporting a planned move to Phase III and de?risking a late?stage autoimmune program that could add future revenue. JNJ’s Nipocalimab Meets Goal in Phase II Study for Systemic Lupus
- Positive Sentiment: MedTech growth catalyst — J&J MedTech submitted its Ottava surgical robot to the FDA, advancing a high?margin growth avenue in robotics/surgery that could expand addressable market if cleared. Johnson & Johnson MedTech submits Ottava surgical robot to FDA
- Positive Sentiment: Research collaboration in cardiac gene therapy — JNJ is partnering with Lexeo Therapeutics to test localized AAV delivery using Impella technology, which could accelerate novel cardiac programs and strengthen cardiovascular R&D capabilities. Lexeo Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with Johnson & Johnson to Advance Cardiac Gene Therapy Using Impella Technology
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media support — Barclays raised its JNJ price target (to $217) and Wolfe Research lifted its target to $240; high?profile bullish commentary (Jim Cramer called it a “terrific entry point”) may attract buyers. Barclays Raises Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Target on Strength in Key Drugs Wolfe Research Increases Johnson & Johnson Price Target to $240.00 Jim Cramer on Johnson & Johnson: “I Think It’s a Terrific Entry Point”
- Neutral Sentiment: Innovative Medicines resilience — analysts note J&J’s Innovative Medicines segment remains resilient with key drugs offsetting some pressures; watch Q4 details for cadence and guidance. J&J’s Innovative Medicine Segment in Q4: Here’s What to Watch
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro tailwind for health care — sector rotation into health-care and dividend/value themes is supportive of JNJ stock but is a broader factor rather than company?specific. Experts See Health Care’s Rally Continuing. This ETF Is Proof
- Negative Sentiment: Commercial headwinds — continued pressure from Stelara biosimilars and Medicare Part D dynamics could weigh on sales and near?term margins in immunology/dermatology franchises. J&J’s Innovative Medicine Segment in Q4: Here’s What to Watch
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
