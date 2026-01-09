Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 262.9% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $205.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.15. The firm has a market cap of $495.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.62.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

