NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 805,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 274,483 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $20,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.62. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $219.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Munshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $54,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,296.42. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Perretta sold 10,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,656.66. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $507,960 over the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout’s flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

