Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 19,263 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,263 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $21,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 23.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Paycom Software by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $211,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,747.02. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $157.78 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.74 and a 1 year high of $267.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.35.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.