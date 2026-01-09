Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $271.18 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,059 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.6% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $271,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after buying an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,768 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 780,701 shares of company stock worth $284,349,357 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $332.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.89.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat estimates and revenue growth provide a fundamental tailwind; strong margins and cash flow support the longer?term story for AVGO. Record earnings and demand

Quarterly results beat estimates and revenue growth provide a fundamental tailwind; strong margins and cash flow support the longer?term story for AVGO. Positive Sentiment: Product/AI strategy: Broadcom launched a next?gen Wi?Fi 8 platform and APU aimed at AI-era connectivity, reinforcing its positioning in networking and AI infrastructure — a multi?quarter revenue driver. Wi?Fi 8 expands connectivity portfolio

Product/AI strategy: Broadcom launched a next?gen Wi?Fi 8 platform and APU aimed at AI-era connectivity, reinforcing its positioning in networking and AI infrastructure — a multi?quarter revenue driver. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and editorial coverage remains mixed but constructive over a multi?quarter view: several pieces highlight AVGO as an AI/infra compounder whose AI monetization may be more meaningful in H2 2026 — helpful for medium?term estimates but not an immediate catalyst. Seeking Alpha valuation piece

Analyst and editorial coverage remains mixed but constructive over a multi?quarter view: several pieces highlight AVGO as an AI/infra compounder whose AI monetization may be more meaningful in H2 2026 — helpful for medium?term estimates but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by senior management has spooked some investors: CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares (~$24.3M) and director Mark Brazeal sold 30,000 shares (~$10.4M) on Jan. 6 — filings are public and the transactions have been cited in market coverage as a near?term negative. CEO Form 4 Director Form 4

Insider selling by senior management has spooked some investors: CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares (~$24.3M) and director Mark Brazeal sold 30,000 shares (~$10.4M) on Jan. 6 — filings are public and the transactions have been cited in market coverage as a near?term negative. Negative Sentiment: Near?term guidance/margin concerns and valuation pressure after a large 2025 run have prompted selling in the short term; coverage and headlines are emphasizing the margin guidance softness as the primary driver of recent weakness. Why shares are falling

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

