Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $22.24 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,144 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $88.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

