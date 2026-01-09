Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the airline’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the airline’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 83,070 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

