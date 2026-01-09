Sen. Gary C. Peters Sells Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares

Senator Gary C. Peters (D-Michigan) recently sold shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on January 07th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Intel stock on December 12th.

Senator Gary C. Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 12/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) on 11/14/2025.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4,115.12, a P/E/G ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 124.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 420,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,193 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Gary Peters (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Michigan. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Peters (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Michigan. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Peters completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey in 2020. Click here to read the survey answers. Peters was elected to the Senate in 2014. On May 1, 2013, Peters announced he would seek election to the United States Senate seat that was being vacated in 2014 by retiring Michigan Sen. Carl Levin. Peters ran unopposed in the Democratic primary on August 5, 2014, before he defeated Terri Lynn Land (R), Jim Fulner (Libertarian), Richard Matkin (U.S. Taxpayers), and Chris Wahmhoff (Green) in the general election on November 4, 2014. Peters was previously a member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District from 2009 to 2013 and Michigan’s 14th Congressional District from 2013 to 2015. He also served as Commissioner of the Michigan Lottery from 2003 to 2007. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Peters is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills. On January 28, 2021, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) appointed Peters to head the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee for the 2022 campaign cycle. Peters was born in 1958 in Pontiac, Michigan. After graduating from Alma College in 1980, Peters went on to receive his M.B.A. from the University of Detroit and his J.D. from Wayne State University in 1985 and 1989, respectively. Prior to his political career, Peters worked as a professor and investment banker. He also served in the United States Naval Reserve from 1993 to 2000 and from 2001 to 2005.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

