Wall Street Zen Downgrades Compass (NYSE:COMP) to Hold

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Compass from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

COMP stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.59 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. Compass has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 99,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,202,831.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 250,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,378.19. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 20,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $230,483.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 258,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,832. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,167 shares of company stock worth $2,651,216. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

