Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Up 14.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 0.80 and last traded at GBX 0.78. 2,093,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,485,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68.
Specifically, insider Nicholas Beal purchased 3,666,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £36,666.69.
Amigo Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.
About Amigo
Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.
