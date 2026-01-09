Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.86.

SDE stock opened at C$7.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.39 and a 12 month high of C$8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

