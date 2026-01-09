The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $65.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Dbs Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Baird R W cut shares of PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. President Capital decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. KGI Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.26.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,799.21. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

