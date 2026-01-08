BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.1750. Approximately 59,763,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 70,042,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBAI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut BigBear.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 274.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $133,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 236,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,792. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 488,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,334.96. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 32.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,604,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,890 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,074,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,456,000 after buying an additional 2,820,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,903,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after buying an additional 3,056,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,873,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 832,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

