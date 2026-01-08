Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $203.33 and last traded at $204.68. Approximately 26,966,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 33,005,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.02.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $333.23 billion, a PE ratio of 101.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 178,358 shares of company stock valued at $39,229,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.