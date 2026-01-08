UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $347.90 and last traded at $346.5680. 4,930,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,329,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $386.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.42 and its 200 day moving average is $320.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

