Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $159.00 at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $171.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOOD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,794,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,372,865. The stock has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.44. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.77.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,549,893.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,150.40. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $48,761,477.28. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,296,763 shares of company stock valued at $414,016,996. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,477,000 after acquiring an additional 76,075 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 712,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

