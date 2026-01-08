Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%.

Educational Development Price Performance

Shares of EDUC stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 40,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,744. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Educational Development in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the direct marketing and digital retailing of educational and inspirational reading materials, including books, Bibles, devotionals, and related gift items. The company’s product portfolio extends to children’s literature, music, and home décor, targeting consumers in the faith-based and human-interest segments. Products are sold under proprietary brands across multiple online and catalog platforms.

Central to the company’s operations are its e-commerce websites and print catalogs, which support both retail and wholesale distribution channels.

