Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,876 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $21,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,719.9% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,675,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 433.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,402,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,866 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 1,832,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,068,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,716,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.51.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum. FPE was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

