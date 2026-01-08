Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 32,333 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,908,000 after purchasing an additional 401,771,477 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,998,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,201,000 after buying an additional 1,327,996 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,373,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,708,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,120,000 after buying an additional 1,122,256 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $57.76 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

