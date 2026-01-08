LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Insider Scott Lloyd Mcneely Buys 549 Shares

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) insider Scott Lloyd Mcneely acquired 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.49 per share, for a total transaction of $24,974.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,245.24. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LandBridge Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of LandBridge stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. LandBridge Company LLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75.

Get LandBridge alerts:

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). LandBridge had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LandBridge Company LLC will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LandBridge

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. LandBridge’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LandBridge by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 267,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in LandBridge by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC increased its stake in LandBridge by 29.5% during the third quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 61,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in LandBridge by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

More LandBridge News

Here are the key news stories impacting LandBridge this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders bought shares this week (signals of insider confidence): Jason Long bought 2,143 shares at ~$46.59, Harrison Fenner Bolling bought 850 shares at ~$46.84, and Scott McNeely bought 549 shares at ~$45.49 — each trade increased their ownership modestly. Jason Long SEC Filing Harrison Bolling SEC Filing Scott McNeely SEC Filing

Multiple insiders bought shares this week (signals of insider confidence): Jason Long bought 2,143 shares at ~$46.59, Harrison Fenner Bolling bought 850 shares at ~$46.84, and Scott McNeely bought 549 shares at ~$45.49 — each trade increased their ownership modestly. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded LB from “hold” to “strong-buy,” which can attract momentum buyers and short-covering. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded LB from “hold” to “strong-buy,” which can attract momentum buyers and short-covering. Neutral Sentiment: LandBridge recently paid a quarterly dividend ($0.10; $0.40 annualized, ~0.9% yield) — provides modest income support but is not a major catalyst. MarketBeat Profile

LandBridge recently paid a quarterly dividend ($0.10; $0.40 annualized, ~0.9% yield) — provides modest income support but is not a major catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional moves noted smaller inflows and position changes by several funds; activity is limited in scale and not yet a decisive directional force. Institutional Activity

Institutional moves noted smaller inflows and position changes by several funds; activity is limited in scale and not yet a decisive directional force. Negative Sentiment: LandBridge missed the prior quarter’s EPS (reported $0.26 vs. $0.70 consensus), which remains a meaningful fundamental headwind and helps explain downward pressure.

LandBridge missed the prior quarter’s EPS (reported $0.26 vs. $0.70 consensus), which remains a meaningful fundamental headwind and helps explain downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Several analyst moves have been negative recently (Raymond James cut to “strong sell”; other downgrades/target cuts), keeping sell-side sentiment mixed and the consensus rating at “Hold.” Analyst Coverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LandBridge from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LandBridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered LandBridge from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LandBridge

About LandBridge

(Get Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.