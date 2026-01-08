Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.480-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on GTY. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

NYSE GTY opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.19 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 34.76%.Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3,996.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 143.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

