Nuvilex (NASDAQ:PMCB) Director Jonathan Schechter Acquires 20,000 Shares

Nuvilex Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Schechter purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 192,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. This represents a 11.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Schechter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Jonathan Schechter acquired 20,000 shares of Nuvilex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00.

Nuvilex Price Performance

Shares of PMCB stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Nuvilex Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvilex ( NASDAQ:PMCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nuvilex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Nuvilex

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer. The company develops CypCaps for pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors. It has a cooperation agreement with Iroquois Master Fund Ltd.; and license agreements with SG Austria Pte.

