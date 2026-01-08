Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COLL. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of COLL stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 102.03%. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,215,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,813.51. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $847,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,038.21. The trade was a 14.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 51,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,352 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 453.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 744.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 368.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

