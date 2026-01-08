Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 33,283 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $50,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 23,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $651.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $778.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $626.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.16.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

