Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $54,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,761,200. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total transaction of $54,715.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,097 shares of company stock worth $6,099,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Key Northrop Grumman News

Trump proposed a large jump in 2027 defense spending to $1.5 trillion, which would be a material revenue/tailwind for major contractors like Northrop if enacted. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary (Zacks blog) highlights geopolitical developments (e.g., U.S. action in Venezuela) that could lift defense names and benefit Northrop’s backlog and program demand. Read More.

Zacks Research made a series of small EPS estimate changes for Northrop across several quarters (some trims, some lifts); these moves are modest and mostly keep consensus full?year EPS near prior levels—limited immediate impact but worth watching for revisions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent media pieces reviewing NOC’s multi?year performance and technical strength (relative strength ratings, “Is it too late” investor pieces) raise investor attention but do not change fundamentals. Read More.

President Trump said he “will not permit” dividends or stock buybacks for defense firms until production problems and executive?pay issues are addressed—comments that create regulatory and political uncertainty for Northrop and peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets covered the pushback (Reuters, Investopedia) and the market reacted negatively; these stories amplify the risk that policy or public pressure could constrain capital returns or force corporate changes. Read More.

Northrop CEO Kathy Warden sold shares (~10,000 shares across Jan 5–6 in filings), which some investors interpret as a negative signal or at least adds to near?term selling pressure; filings are disclosed with the SEC. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction pieces noted an immediate drop in Northrop shares after Trump’s remarks—investors are re?pricing regulatory risk and potential restrictions on buybacks/dividends. Read More.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Shares of NOC opened at $575.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $654.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $662.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.18.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Featured Stories

