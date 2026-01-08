Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.4176.

Several research firms have recently commented on AS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amer Sports from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.86. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 484.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amer Sports by 146.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

