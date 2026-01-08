Best Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – January 7th

Sidus Space, Innovative Eyewear, Nuvve, Strive, Beyond Meat, Datavault AI, and Bitfarms are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that trade at low prices—commonly defined by regulators as under $5 per share—and are often quoted on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. They tend to be thinly traded, highly volatile, and have limited public information and regulatory oversight, which makes them speculative and higher-risk investments prone to price manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Sidus Space (SIDU)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Innovative Eyewear (LUCY)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Datavault AI (DVLT)

Datavault AI Inc., a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc. in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

