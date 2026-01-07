Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells 43,106 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $5,773,186.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 301,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,374,269.94. This represents a 12.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 29th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $4,468,821.30.

On Monday, December 8th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $8,305,143.60.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 13,765 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $2,183,129.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $6,850,571.76.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total value of $10,674,036.88.

Shares of DDOG traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.45. 5,851,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,049. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.29, a PEG ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.26. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $201.69.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 23.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,727,000 after acquiring an additional 242,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Datadog by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,289,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,835,000 after acquiring an additional 40,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

