InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) CFO Sells $2,307,150.69 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Brezski sold 6,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $2,307,150.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,554,273.26. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Brezski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Richard Brezski sold 5,002 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,048.16.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.23. The stock had a trading volume of 468,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,100. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.58 and a 12 month high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.57.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 53.50% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

IDCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,282,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in InterDigital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 144.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 37.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

