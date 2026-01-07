Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 6.5% – Should You Buy?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $42.63. 164,903,524 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 105,708,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

Positive Sentiment: CES product launch — Intel unveiled the Core Ultra Series 3 (Panther Lake) processors built on its 18A node and OEMs (Acer, Asus, Advantech and others) announced devices using the chips, supporting near?term revenue leverage from PC and edge AI shipments. Read More.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,267.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

