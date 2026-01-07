Insider Selling: UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,298,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,131,492.20. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $707,850.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $737,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $744,750.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $739,800.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $760,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $760,950.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $742,050.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $723,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $724,950.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $778,500.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. 21,530,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,870,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. UiPath, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.46 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,895,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,847,000 after buying an additional 2,251,434 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its position in shares of UiPath by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 13,722,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,048,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 378,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PATH. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price target on UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

Further Reading

