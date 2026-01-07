Insider Selling: UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,298,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $490,131,492.20. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 5th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $707,850.00.
  • On Friday, January 2nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $737,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 31st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $744,750.00.
  • On Monday, December 29th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $739,800.00.
  • On Friday, December 26th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $760,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 24th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $760,950.00.
  • On Monday, December 22nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $742,050.00.
  • On Friday, December 19th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $723,150.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 17th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $724,950.00.
  • On Monday, December 15th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $778,500.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. 21,530,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,870,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. UiPath, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $392.46 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,895,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,847,000 after buying an additional 2,251,434 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its position in shares of UiPath by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 13,722,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,048,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 378,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PATH. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price target on UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Key Stories Impacting UiPath

Here are the key news stories impacting UiPath this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Inclusion/valuation check: Yahoo highlights UiPath’s potential S&P MidCap 400 inclusion and frames recent insider sales in the context of a broader valuation re-check — index inclusion would mechanically boost demand from passive funds and can support the stock. UiPath (PATH) Valuation Check After CEO Share Sales And S&P MidCap 400 Inclusion
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst/sector coverage is improving: Zacks and other outlet pieces list PATH among top robotics/AI and small-/mid-cap AI picks for 2026, reinforcing the growth/AI narrative that can attract thematic funds and multiple expansion. Top Robotics Stocks That Could Drive Impressive Returns in 2026
  • Positive Sentiment: Product relevance: coverage (Diginomica) showing UiPath’s agentic AI being tested in regulated industries supports the company’s TAM and enterprise adoption story. That helps fundamentals-based investor interest. Evergen and UiPath show how agentic AI tests process discipline in regulated industries
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: UiPath beat Q1/quarterly EPS and revenue expectations in December and showed ~16% revenue growth year-over-year — a concrete growth signal that underpins the bullish narrative (supports longer-term investor interest).
  • Neutral Sentiment: Investor access: UiPath will present at the Needham Growth Conference (Jan 13); useful for management cadence and potential forward commentary but not a direct catalyst until new guidance or results are given. UiPath to Participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference
  • Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: comparative pieces (AAII/Yahoo) discuss whether PATH is attractively priced after recent moves — useful framing but not an immediate trade catalyst. Which Is a Better Investment, Adeia Inc. or UiPath Inc. Stock?
  • Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares at ~$16.10 (~$1.09M) — a ~10.8% reduction in his holdings — and CEO Daniel Dines has repeatedly sold blocks of 45,000 shares; concentrated, visible insider selling tends to weigh on near-term sentiment. UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $1,086,234.80 in Stock
  • Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/target cut: RBC trimmed its PATH price target to $17 from $19, a sign of more cautious near-term expectations that can cap upside for traders. UiPath price target lowered to $17 from $19 at RBC Capital

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

