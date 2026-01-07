Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Sells $603,941.36 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) SVP Steven Ladany sold 13,409 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $603,941.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 57,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,185.44. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Ladany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Steven Ladany sold 2,825 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $125,147.50.

On Friday, January 2nd, Steven Ladany sold 2,630 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $115,956.70.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Steven Ladany sold 18,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $805,860.00.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,814. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The business had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Mizuho set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.75 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

