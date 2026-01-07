Hongyu Zhou Buys 123,088 Shares of AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI) Stock

AiRWA Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) Director Hongyu Zhou bought 123,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $125,549.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 302,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,519.40. This represents a 68.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hongyu Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AiRWA alerts:

On Monday, January 5th, Hongyu Zhou purchased 16,830 shares of AiRWA stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,830.00.

AiRWA Price Performance

Shares of YYAI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,878. AiRWA Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $264.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $299,730.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AiRWA ( NASDAQ:YYAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. AiRWA had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

YYAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AiRWA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AiRWA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YYAI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AiRWA stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AiRWA Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of AiRWA worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AiRWA

(Get Free Report)

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AiRWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiRWA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.