Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells 8,754 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $155,821.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 864,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,038.80. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, December 8th, Mary Powell sold 2,890 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $51,442.00.

Sunrun Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of RUN traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. 5,889,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612,454. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $724.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.15 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 106.50% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 316.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,007,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,332 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 7,260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,459 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 47.3% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 51,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunrun

Key Sunrun News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.