Rajesh Pankaj Sells 1,000 Shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.75, for a total transaction of $326,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 62,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,309,799.75. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.31, for a total transaction of $375,310.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.23. 468,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,100. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.58 and a 12 month high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.92.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 53.50%.The company had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on InterDigital in a research report on Monday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 186.8% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

