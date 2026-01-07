Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading Up 20% – What’s Next?

Shares of Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) were up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 615,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 184,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

