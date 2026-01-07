Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Shares Down 16.8% – Should You Sell?

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.75. 2,777,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 1,015,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Zedcor from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Ventum Financial set a C$8.70 price target on Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$7.50 price objective on Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.54.

Zedcor Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Zedcor

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.00 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Dean Sylvan Swanberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$6,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,100,000. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. Also, Director Dean Myles Shillington sold 2,000,000 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total transaction of C$12,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 744,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,804,637.25. The trade was a 72.86% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 4,501,800 shares of company stock valued at $28,785,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Zedcor Company Profile

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services. It serves customers in the construction, mining, oil and gas, pipeline and facilities, office, commercial, retail, industrial manufacturing, warehouse, and automotive sectors.

Featured Stories

