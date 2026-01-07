Biglari (NYSE:BH) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $386.59 and last traded at $383.0350, with a volume of 17866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Biglari

Biglari Price Performance

Insider Activity at Biglari

The firm has a market cap of $878.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.92.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 3,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $463.34 per share, with a total value of $1,599,449.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,335,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,889,261.42. This represents a 0.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,068. Company insiders own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 6.9% during the third quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 162.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak ‘n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.