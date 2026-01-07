Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.08 and last traded at C$31.08, with a volume of 34146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.97.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.40.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.85 million during the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 94.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.7420091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

In related news, insider Stephen Douglas Pearce acquired 2,000 shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$59,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna, LIORC owns an equity interest in IOC and receives gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced from the leased lands that are sold and shipped by IOC and commission on IOC’s sales of iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.