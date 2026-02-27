Generali Investments Management Co LLC Buys Shares of 1,797 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Reshma Kewalramani profiled by TIME as a physician-scientist running one of biotech’s largest companies — positive PR that supports confidence in leadership and long-term strategy. Physician-Scientist Reshma Kewalramani Runs One of Biotech’s Biggest Companies

CEO Reshma Kewalramani profiled by TIME as a physician-scientist running one of biotech’s largest companies — positive PR that supports confidence in leadership and long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: Coverage asking whether VRTX is outperforming the Dow highlights recent relative strength and investor interest in Vertex’s growth profile — supports demand from momentum/quality investors. Is Vertex Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Coverage asking whether VRTX is outperforming the Dow highlights recent relative strength and investor interest in Vertex’s growth profile — supports demand from momentum/quality investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary pieces (e.g., Nasdaq?100 roundup) raise attention but are mixed in tone and not specific to new catalysts for Vertex. 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth Your Attention and 1 We Question

Analyst/market commentary pieces (e.g., Nasdaq?100 roundup) raise attention but are mixed in tone and not specific to new catalysts for Vertex. Neutral Sentiment: Recent Q4 results (reported Feb. 12) showed revenue growth (~+9.5% y/y) and margin strength but a very slight EPS miss (reported $5.03 vs. $5.05 consensus). Fundamentals remain solid, but the tiny miss tempers upside catalysts in the near term.

Recent Q4 results (reported Feb. 12) showed revenue growth (~+9.5% y/y) and margin strength but a very slight EPS miss (reported $5.03 vs. $5.05 consensus). Fundamentals remain solid, but the tiny miss tempers upside catalysts in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales disclosed in SEC filings — including a large sale by EVP Amit Sachdev (58,613 shares sold, ~$27.5M) and several sales by other executives on Feb. 25 — may be weighing on the stock as investors interpret reduced insider holdings as a negative signal (though sales can reflect diversification or tax planning). Representative SEC filing: SEC Form 4 – Amit Sachdev

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $480.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $465.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 260 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total value of $126,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,743,185.05. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Bunnage sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total transaction of $301,537.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,573.40. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 168,937 shares of company stock worth $77,879,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.