US Bancorp DE Purchases 36,651 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $87,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. HSBC raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.00 billion, a PE ratio of 215.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.25. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.