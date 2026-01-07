Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 381.50 and last traded at GBX 379.50, with a volume of 209493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377.
Pantheon International Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 369.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 345.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 37.81.
About Pantheon International
Launched in 1987 and a constituent of the FTSE 250, PIN is a company of scale and one of the longest established private equity funds on the London Stock Exchange.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon International
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.