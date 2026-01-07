Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 381.50 and last traded at GBX 379.50, with a volume of 209493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377.

Pantheon International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 369.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 345.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 37.81.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International Plc (PIN) is an investment trust that provides investors with differentiated access to a global, diversified portfolio of private equity-backed companies through a flexible and active investment approach. Through its commitments to some of the world’s best private equity managers that might otherwise be inaccessible to individual investors, PIN makes the private, public.

Launched in 1987 and a constituent of the FTSE 250, PIN is a company of scale and one of the longest established private equity funds on the London Stock Exchange.

