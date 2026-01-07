Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $7.4625. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 3,046 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sendas Distribuidora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.91.

Sendas Distribuidora SA is a Brazilian retail and distribution company that operates in the grocery and consumer goods sector. The company’s core activities include operating retail outlets and managing distribution operations that supply food, beverages, household products and personal-care items to end consumers and commercial customers. Its business model centers on combining in-store retailing with logistics and supply-chain services to move fast?moving consumer goods across its network.

Product categories handled by Sendas typically include fresh and packaged foods, dairy and frozen goods, beverages, cleaning and household supplies, and health and beauty products.

