Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 310,735 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 136.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,735 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.62% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $62,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 663.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $145.57 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.21 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

