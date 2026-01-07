Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $141.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.79.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.63. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

