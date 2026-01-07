iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $71.6350, with a volume of 2011989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.98.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

