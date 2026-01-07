Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 5,901 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $144.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $144.22. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.12.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

