SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,927 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $126.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

