SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 28,655 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.2%

RSP opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $197.25. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

