SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,596,000 after buying an additional 2,339,857 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,245 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,031,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 795.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 332,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,396,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,817,000 after purchasing an additional 231,828 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $216.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $216.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.